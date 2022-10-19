WISeKey sees FY22 revenue of $24.5M, above consensus

Oct. 19, 2022 2:28 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), WSKEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEYannounces FY 2022 revenue guidance and its outlook and growth opportunities for 2023.
  • For FY 2022, the company expects its revenues to be around $24.5M, up 10% Y/Y (consensus $23.21M), despite the divestiture of its AI segment.
  • Semiconductors order growth accelerates; backlog of $37M for IoT Semiconductors products stretches into 2023 and pipeline of opportunities totals $100M.
  • Furthermore, the divestiture of arago GmbH had a positive impact on our liquidity, as it reduced cash burn by ~40% and allowed us to focus on revenue generating investments.

