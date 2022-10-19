Nestlé agrees to acquire Seattle’s best coffee brand from Starbucks
Oct. 19, 2022 3:09 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX), NSRGF, NSRGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday notifies its plans to sell the Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF).
- The terms of this deal are kept confidential.
- The move will further strengthen the Global Coffee Alliance by allowing both companies to focus on their core strengths.
- Starbucks said that since forming the Global Coffee Alliance in 2018, the companies have introduced a wide range of premium coffee products to new markets.
- Through the Global Coffee Alliance, the companies will continue to closely work together to develop new, innovative products and go-to market strategies to amplify the reach and expand the unique experience of the Starbucks brand locally and globally.
- The transaction is expected to close by end of 2022.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SBUX flipped to Hold earlier this week.
