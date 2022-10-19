Air Liquide to invest Є500M in three new plants for the semiconductor sector in Taiwan
Oct. 19, 2022 3:49 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUF), AIQUYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) on Wednesday notifies the construction of three plants in Taiwan to supply two of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers with large volumes of ultra high purity industrial gases for their leading edge fabs.
- Air Liquide Far Eastern, a joint venture between Air Liquide and Far Eastern Group to invest a total of approximately Є500M in these state-of-the-art production units.
- The investments are in line with ADVANCE, the Group's strategic plan.
- The move to leverage the Group’s most advanced technologies, and will produce a total of up to 2B Nm3 per year of ultra pure nitrogen, as well as oxygen and argon.
- The first plant is expected to be operational in 2024.
- The decision will strengthen Air Liquide's presence in the area and reinforces its partnership with two long term leading players in the Electronics industry.
