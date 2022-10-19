Signal Gold's Q3 gold production increases 125% from the Point Rousse operation; lowers FY22 production guidance
- Signal Gold (OTCQX:SGNLF) has sold 5,615 oz gold in 3Q22, generating metal revenue of C$12.7M at record high average realized gold price of C$2,258/oz .
- Point Rousse produced 4,990 oz of gold in 3Q22, up 125% Y/Y, due to higher-grade profile of Argyle mill feed.
- Mine operations moved 92,729 tonnes of ore during the third quarter from Argyle, a 25% increase from the second quarter of 2022 when the mine's ability to drill and blast was impeded in April from the impact of water management issues in the first half of the year.
- Point Rousse maintained an ore stockpile of approximately 19,600 tonnes as of September 30, 2022.
- The Pine Cove Mill processed 92,617 tonnes during Q3 and achieved a recovery rate of 88.7%, driven by the higher-grade Argyle mill feed in the third quarter.
- Cash balance stood at C$12.2M on Set.30.
- The company is revising its guidance from the lower end of our guidance range of 21,500 to 23,000 ounces of gold to between 20,000 and 21,000 ounces of gold to reflect impacted ore access.
- "Overall, Point Rousse achieved another strong quarter of production after a challenging first half of 2022, when water management issues impacted mining activity in March and April," said CEO and president Kevin Bullock.
