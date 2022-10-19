Strategic release or needed reserve? Oil analysts debate coming SPR drawdown

Crude sales from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve were only supposed to last until October, and then through November, but the Biden administration on Wednesday is likely to extend the releases into December. While the time frame keeps getting prolonged, the next 15M barrels coming to market will be part of the original 180M barrel release that was first authorized in March - due to inflationary shocks from the war in Ukraine. So far, 165M barrels have been sold from the SPR this year, bringing volumes in the emergency stockpile to just 405M barrels, marking their lowest level since 1984.

Snapshot: The extension intends to offset any market volatility that is expected once a European oil embargo goes into effect on Dec. 5, and to ensure prices keep falling from the historic highs recorded earlier this year. It also comes after OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed to slash output by a whopping 2M barrels per day from November. Don't forget that midterm elections are around the corner, and prices at the pump have been said to be a defining factor of any outcome, especially with voters worried about inflation and the economy.

What remains to be seen is if the administration will go beyond its mega 180M barrel release, and if it does, how much farther will it go (watch President Biden's speech at 1:15 p.m. ET). Reports suggest that the Department of Energy is also weighing limits on exports, while looking to put a mechanism in place to replenish the reserves at a fixed price. Only time will tell if the "buy low, sell high" strategy will work out, but the plan is to scoop up crude when costs are at or below about $67-$72 per barrel, an approach that "will protect taxpayers and help create certainty around future demand for crude oil."

Commentary: "The SPR was built for crisis - we're in a crisis, and it's not getting any easier," related Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global. Others say that the U.S. should be better prepared for a return of sky-high oil prices of over $120/bbl, given new shortfalls from geopolitical tensions, an energy war with OPEC and Russia, and higher global demand as China emerges from pandemic lockdowns. "That's when you really need the SPR," noted Neil Beveridge, senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. "And if the SPR has been partially exhausted, it can lead to a steeper escalation in prices."

ETFs: NYSEARCA:USO, NYSEARCA:UCO, NYSEARCA:BNO, NYSEARCA:SCO, NYSEARCA:USL, NYSEARCA:DBO, NASDAQ:USOI, NYSEARCA:NRGU, BATS:OILK, NYSEARCA:OLEM, NYSEARCA:NRGD, NYSEARCA:USAI