European markets down after UK inflation data

Oct. 19, 2022 4:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.54%. UK September CPI +10.1% vs +10.0% y/y expected, matching the 40-year high posted by the Office for National Statistics in July. Food, energy and transport prices drove the increase.

Germany -0.22%.

France -0.16%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4%, with basic resources, food and beverage, and retail leading marginal losses. Most sectors and major bourses are in the red, with technology leading gains.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone September final CPI figures at 0900 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 14 October at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than seven basis point to 4.07%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 2.35%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 4.02%.

