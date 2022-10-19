Roche abandons phase 2 eye disease program, same indication in which NGM drug failed

Oct. 19, 2022 4:45 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBF, NGMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) has removed a phase 2 drug candidate for eye disease geographic atrophy (GA) from its pipeline.
  • The news comes just a day after NGM Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:NGM) NGM621 to treat GA failed to meet the main goal of a phase 2 trial. NGM's shares plunged ~70% on Monday following the results.
  • The Swiss pharma giant disclosed the update in its Q3 presentation and there were not much details about it.
  • Roche drug candidate was galegenimab (RG6147) a HtrA1 inhibitor which was being explored to treat GA — an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), affecting the retina.
  • In addition, Roche noted that RG7907 for HBV (hepatitis B virus) was also removed from phase 2.
  • RG7446 Tecentriq was removed from phase 3 as an adjuvant therapy for RCC (renal-cell carcinoma), a type of kidney cancer.
  • Roche reported its Q3 results on Tuesday wherein sales declined 6% Y/Y.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.