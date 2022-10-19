Roche abandons phase 2 eye disease program, same indication in which NGM drug failed
Oct. 19, 2022 4:45 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBF, NGMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) has removed a phase 2 drug candidate for eye disease geographic atrophy (GA) from its pipeline.
- The news comes just a day after NGM Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:NGM) NGM621 to treat GA failed to meet the main goal of a phase 2 trial. NGM's shares plunged ~70% on Monday following the results.
- The Swiss pharma giant disclosed the update in its Q3 presentation and there were not much details about it.
- Roche drug candidate was galegenimab (RG6147) a HtrA1 inhibitor which was being explored to treat GA — an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), affecting the retina.
- In addition, Roche noted that RG7907 for HBV (hepatitis B virus) was also removed from phase 2.
- RG7446 Tecentriq was removed from phase 3 as an adjuvant therapy for RCC (renal-cell carcinoma), a type of kidney cancer.
- Roche reported its Q3 results on Tuesday wherein sales declined 6% Y/Y.
