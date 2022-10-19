Paysafe integrates with HotelKey to streamline payments for US Hotels

Oct. 19, 2022

  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) on Wednesday has entered a new integrated payments partnership with HotelKey.
  • Cloud-based management system plugs into Paysafe’s integrated payments solution to enable frictionless payments for hotel properties across the U.S.
  • Paysafe will support HotelKey’s mission to simplify hotel property management by establishing a centralized hub for payment processing to securely process in-person, card-present and card-not-present transactions across all designated sales channels.
  • The integration will provide properties using HotelKey’s simple, cloud-based software applications with the enhanced ability to offer frictionless online credit and debit card payments to hotel guests for transactions at the front-desk, in bars and restaurants, and for onsite events and catering services.
  • In addition to processing guest-related transactions, Paysafe will integrate with HotelKey’s back-of-house-focused app to streamline payments for recurring purchases that support day-to-day operational needs.

