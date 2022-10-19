Avanti Helium upsizes stock/warrants offering to raise up to C$5.6M
Oct. 19, 2022 5:00 AM ETAvanti Helium Corp. (ARGYF), AVN:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Avanti Helium (OTCPK:ARGYF) upsized its overnight marketed public offering to sell up to ~8.48M units at C$0.66 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5.6M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant to buy one common stock for C$0.80, the Canadian company said in a statement on Tuesday.
- The agents of the offering will have a 30-day option to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of units sold in the offering for additional gross proceeds of up to C$840K.
- The offering is expected to close around Oct. 24.
