Euro area inflation rate revised slightly down to 9.9% in September; still a record high inflation
- Eurozone Sept. CPI (Final): +9.9% Y/Y vs. +10.0% consensus, +9.1% Y/Y.
- +1.2% M/M vs. +1.2% consensus, +0.6% prior.
- The 19-country bloc annual inflation rate was revised slightly down to 9.9 percent in September 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 10.0 percent.
- Still, it was the highest rate since comparable records began in 1991, well above the European Central Bank's target of about 2.0 percent, suggesting policymakers will continue to tighten monetary policy despite risks of recession.
- Core CPI: +4.8% Y/Y vs. +4.8% consensus, +4.3% Y/Y.
- +1.0% M/M vs. +1.0% consensus, +1.0% prior.
- The core reading is unchanged and this still puts the pressure on the ECB to act ahead of a gruelling winter for the euro area economy.
- Earlier, The European Central Bank has hiked its interest rate by 75 bps on Sept. 08, as expected.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) is planning to increase its key policy rate by another jumbo 75 bps, when it meets on Oct. 27 to counter inflation that is at five times its target.
- By year-end the deposit and refinancing rates were forecast to be at 2.00% and 2.50% respectively compared to 1.25% and 2.00% predicted in a September poll.
Comments