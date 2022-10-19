Alvotech to license 2 biosimilar therapies to Jamp Pharma for Canadian market

Oct. 19, 2022 5:21 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) said it was expanding its partnership with Canada-based Jamp Pharma Group by adding two biosimilar candidates from Alvotech's pipeline for the Canadian market.
  • The biosimilars developed by Alvotech are AVT16 for an immunology product and AVT33, a biosimilar for an oncology product, the Iceland-based company said in a press release on Wednesday.
  • Alvotech will develop and supply and will get milestone payments and future sales royalties. Jamp will receive exclusive rights to commercialize the biosimilars in Canada, the company noted.
  • "Having already launched Simlandi, a biosimilar of Humira, we will continue to leverage our BIOJAMP and JAMP Care platforms for the benefit of patients and caregivers," said Jamp President and CEO Louis Pilon.

