Olaplex COO Tiffany Walden resigns
Oct. 19, 2022 5:24 AM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) has announced the resignation of COO Tiffany Walden, effective October 18, 2022.
- Walden also steps down as a board member.
- She will now transition to a role as senior advisor to the company for the period of October 18, 2022 to December 31, 2022, unless her employment earlier terminates pursuant to the terms of a new separation agreement.
- The announcement was made in conjunction with the decision to lower full-year financial guidance, which has sent shares tumbling.
- OLPX shares continue to be down around 43% premarket
