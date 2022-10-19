Olaplex COO Tiffany Walden resigns

Oct. 19, 2022 5:24 AM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

businesswoman hand sending a resignation letter to executive boss. letter of resignation, Quitting a job, The big quit.The great Resignation.Resignation concept.

pcess609

  • Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) has announced the resignation of COO Tiffany Walden, effective October 18, 2022.
  • Walden also steps down as a board member.
  • She will now transition to a role as senior advisor to the company for the period of October 18, 2022 to December 31, 2022, unless her employment earlier terminates pursuant to the terms of a new separation agreement.
  • The announcement was made in conjunction with the decision to lower full-year financial guidance, which has sent shares tumbling.
  • OLPX shares continue to be down around 43% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.