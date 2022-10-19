Graphite One receives extension to private offering
Oct. 19, 2022
- Graphite One (OTCQX:GPHOF) has announced an extension to its previously announced non-brokered private placement.
- The outside date upon which final acceptance of the non-brokered private placement will be granted by the TSX Venture Exchange has been extended until Nov 21, 2022.
- The offering initially comprised up to 13.5M units issued at a price of $1.15/unit for gross proceeds of up to $15,525,000.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $1.50/share for a period of 24 months from the first date of closing of the offering, subject to early acceleration of expiry date under certain conditions.
- The offering was later upsized to up to 18.5M units at a price of $1.15/unit for gross proceeds of up to $21,275,000.
- The first tranche of the offering of 8,762,701 units for gross proceeds of $10,076,382 closed on Aug 30, 2022.
