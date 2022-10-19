Graphite One receives extension to private offering

Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 AM ETGraphite One Inc. (GPHOF), GPH:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Graphite One (OTCQX:GPHOF) has announced an extension to its previously announced non-brokered private placement.
  • The outside date upon which final acceptance of the non-brokered private placement will be granted by the TSX Venture Exchange has been extended until Nov 21, 2022.
  • The offering initially comprised up to 13.5M units issued at a price of $1.15/unit for gross proceeds of up to $15,525,000.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $1.50/share for a period of 24 months from the first date of closing of the offering, subject to early acceleration of expiry date under certain conditions.
  • The offering was later upsized to up to 18.5M units at a price of $1.15/unit for gross proceeds of up to $21,275,000.
  • The first tranche of the offering of 8,762,701 units for gross proceeds of $10,076,382 closed on Aug 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.