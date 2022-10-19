Spirit AeroSystems signs MoU with Joramco for MRO services
Oct. 19, 2022 5:45 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider Joramco.
- The partnership aims to provide a wide range of repairs to and services of composite and metallic aerostructures to customers in the region.
- Spirit (SPR) continues to expand its aftermarket business worldwide ever since its 2021 acquisition of select Bombardier maintenance, repair and overhaul operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Casablanca, Morocco; and the acquisition of assets from Applied Aerodynamics in Dallas, Texas.
