M&T Bank Non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 misses by $0.43, revenue of $2.24B misses by $50M
Oct. 19, 2022 6:18 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- M&T Bank press release (NYSE:MTB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 misses by $0.43.
- Revenue of $2.24B (+46.4% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- The provision for credit losses was $115 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $302 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a $20 million recapture of provision in the third quarter of 2021.
- "We are pleased with the recent quarter gains in net operating income which are up 21% from the second quarter and 39% year over year. That improvement reflects increases in taxable-equivalent net interest income of 19% and 74%, coupled with low credit losses and well-controlled expenses. We are excited to continue our integration work to build a preeminent commercial bank across the eastern United States and we are committed to the success of the consumers, small businesses and communities across our expanded footprint," said Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer
