Citizens Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.03, revenue of $2.17B beats by $40M

Oct. 19, 2022 6:29 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Citizens Financial press release (NYSE:CFG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $2.17B (+31.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Underlying PPNR of $982 million, up 16% QoQ –
  • NII up 11% QoQ given improved net interest margin, up 21bps, and interest-earning asset growth –
  • Fees down 2% QoQ with FX and derivative products revenue down from record prior quarter – Expenses well controlled, up 1% QoQ
  • Strong positive underlying operating leverage QoQ of 6.0% – Underlying efficiency ratio improved to 54.9%
  • Continued strong credit performance with NCO ratio of 19 bps
  • Average loans up 2% QoQ led by strength in commercial; period-end loans stable – Loan yield up 62 bps QoQ
  • Average deposits up 1% QoQ, with period-end deposits stable; deposit costs up 27 bps
  • Period-end LDR of 87%; liquidity position remains strong
  • CET1 ratio slightly above target midpoint at 9.8%
  • TBV/share of $26.62, down 8.6% QoQ

