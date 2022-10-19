MarketAxess GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.10, revenue of $172.11M misses by $0.3M, updates FY guidance
Oct. 19, 2022 6:33 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess press release (NASDAQ:MKTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $172.11M (+6.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.3M.
Guidance for 2022:Based on the progression of operating expenses and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations year-to-date, the Company is refining its previously stated full year 2022 expense guidance range of $385.0 million to $415.0 million, to a range of $390.0 million to $398.0 million, which at the midpoint implies 9% growth in full year 2022 expenses versus the prior year. The Company is also refining its previously stated full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance range of $58.0 million to $62.0 million, to a range of $48.0 million to $52.0 million, mainly due to a transition from purchasing to leasing fixed assets and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations year-to-date.
- The Company is re-confirming that it expects the full year effective tax rate to be at the upper-end of the previously stated range of 24.0% to 26.0%.
