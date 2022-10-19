MarketAxess GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.10, revenue of $172.11M misses by $0.3M, updates FY guidance

Oct. 19, 2022 6:33 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • MarketAxess press release (NASDAQ:MKTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $172.11M (+6.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.3M.

  • Guidance for 2022:Based on the progression of operating expenses and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations year-to-date, the Company is refining its previously stated full year 2022 expense guidance range of $385.0 million to $415.0 million, to a range of $390.0 million to $398.0 million, which at the midpoint implies 9% growth in full year 2022 expenses versus the prior year. The Company is also refining its previously stated full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance range of $58.0 million to $62.0 million, to a range of $48.0 million to $52.0 million, mainly due to a transition from purchasing to leasing fixed assets and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations year-to-date.

  • The Company is re-confirming that it expects the full year effective tax rate to be at the upper-end of the previously stated range of 24.0% to 26.0%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.