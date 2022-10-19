Polaris slides after Citi downgrades on weakening demand worries

Polaris (NYSE:PII) fell in early trading on Wednesday after Citi downgraded the recreational vehicle stock to a Neutral rating from Buy.

Channel checks conducted by the firm with off-road vehicle dealers indicated that the retail environment is "substantially worse" than previously anticipated.

"Some cracks have begun to appear in powersports end-demand as they have throughout most consumer discretionary sectors," noted Citi analyst James Hardiman

Notably, Polaris (PII) is also believed to have lost market share to competitors.

The weak read on demand could raise some pricing and inventory issues for Polaris (PII) in 2023.

Citi assigned a price target of $101 to Polaris (PII).

Shares of Polaris (PII) fell 3.78% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $95.11 vs. the 52-week trading range of $94.24 to $130.49.