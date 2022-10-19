Polaris slides after Citi downgrades on weakening demand worries

Oct. 19, 2022 6:49 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

Polaris (NYSE:PII) fell in early trading on Wednesday after Citi downgraded the recreational vehicle stock to a Neutral rating from Buy.

Channel checks conducted by the firm with off-road vehicle dealers indicated that the retail environment is "substantially worse" than previously anticipated.

"Some cracks have begun to appear in powersports end-demand as they have throughout most consumer discretionary sectors," noted Citi analyst James Hardiman

Notably, Polaris (PII) is also believed to have lost market share to competitors.

The weak read on demand could raise some pricing and inventory issues for Polaris (PII) in 2023.

Citi assigned a price target of $101 to Polaris (PII).

Shares of Polaris (PII) fell 3.78% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $95.11 vs. the 52-week trading range of $94.24 to $130.49.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.