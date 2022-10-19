Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV), the managed care organization formerly known as Anthem, traded higher in the pre-market Wednesday after the company beat expectations with its Q3 2022 financials and raised the full-year guidance ahead of consensus citing robust YTD performance.

The operating revenue for the period exceeded the consensus adding $39.6B with ~12% YoY growth thanks to higher premium revenue due to Medicaid membership growth. As of Sep. 30, ELV reported ~47.3M of medical membership, up 2.2M or ~5% YoY growth, including a 1.0M rise in membership in the government business compared to the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter, medical membership gained ~232K, driven by organic growth in Medicaid, and premium revenue for the period jumped ~11% YoY to reach $33.7B, in line with Bloomberg Street forecasts.

Commercial & specialty business, government business, and ELV’s pharmacy benefit manager IngenioRx added $10.4B, $24.6B, and $7.2B revenue for the quarter, indicating ~6%, ~13%, and ~11% YoY growth, respectively.

The company’s benefit expense ratio reached ~87.2% ahead of consensus marking a 50bps decline from the prior year due to certain regulatory adjustments. Excluding the adjustments, the benefit-expense ratio remained approximately flat.

After adj. earnings per share rose ~11% YoY and ~14% YoY to $7.53 and $23.83 during the quarter and YTD, ELV raised the guidance to indicate that full-year adj. EPS could be higher than $28.95 compared to $28.85 in the consensus.

“Broad based momentum across Elevance Health continued in the third quarter, driven by the focused execution of our strategy and the dedication of our over 100,000 associates,” Gail Boudreaux, Chief Executive of ELV, remarked ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The industry bellwether UnitedHealth (UNH) also beat Street forecasts and raised the full year guidance with its Q3 2022 financials on Friday.