Video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) has filed for securities offering.

This prospectus relates to the issuance of up to 8,050,000 shares of the company's Class A common stock, upon the exercise of warrants, each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

It also relates to the resale from time to time by the selling securityholders of up to 333,568,989 shares of Class A common stock, consisting of 333,018,989 Class A shares and 550,000 Class A shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants, and 550,000 warrants.

With respect to the 333,568,989 shares held by the selling holders, the compnay has registered for resale of (i) 8.3M shares that were issued on a private placement basis in the PIPE Investment in connection with its business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. VI; (ii) 227,891,189 shares that were previously issued and registered on Form S-4 in connection with the business combination pursuant to the registration rights agreement; (iii) 10,075,000 shares held by the sponsor and its related parties pursuant to the registration rights agreement; and (iv) 550,000 shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants.

Rumble (RUM) will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the securities offered pursuant to this prospectus.

Shares are down 1% premarket