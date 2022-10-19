Procter & Gamble Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.02, revenue of $20.61B beats by $240M
- Procter & Gamble press release (NYSE:PG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $20.61B (+1.3% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
- Organic sales up 7%.
- The company reduced its guidance range for fiscal 2023 all-in sales to be down three percent to down one percent versus the prior fiscal year and maintained its outlook for organic sales growth in the range of three to five percent. Foreign exchange is now expected to be a six-percentage point headwind to all-in sales growth for the fiscal year.
- Diluted net earnings per share growth in the range of in-line to up four percent versus fiscal 2022 EPS of $5.81. The company added that given increased foreign exchange impacts, it now expects EPS results to be towards the low end of the fiscal year guidance range.
The company continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% and expects to pay around $9B in dividends and to repurchase $6B to $8B of common shares in fiscal 2023.
