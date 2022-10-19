The Travelers Companies Q3 earnings beat, but falls Y/Y on higher catastrophe losses
Oct. 19, 2022 6:57 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The Travelers Companies press release (NYSE:TRV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 (vs. $2.60 Y/Y) beats by $0.60.
- Earned premiums of $8.62B (+10.2% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Total revenues were $9.30B, compared to $8.81B a year ago.
- Net income down 31% to $454M from $662M.
- Catastrophe losses of $512M pre-tax, up from $501M pre-tax in the prior year quarter. The catastrophe losses primarily resulted from Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, as well as severe storms in several regions of the U.S.
- Net written premiums were up 10% Y/Y to $9.20B, led by growth in all three segments. Business Insurance was up 9%, bond and specialty insurance was up 8% and personal insurance was up 13%.
- Core income of $526M, down from year-ago $655M, primarily due to lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain.
- Net investment income was down by $178M to $593M.
- Combined ratio stood at 98.2%, compared to 98.6% in the year-ago quarter.
- ROE down to 8.5% from 9.2%.
- Adjusted book value per share was up to $111.90 from $109.76.
Comments