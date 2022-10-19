Stepan Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.41, revenue of $719.2M beats by $54.72M
Oct. 19, 2022 6:58 AM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stepan press release (NYSE:SCL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.41.
- Revenue of $719.2M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $54.72M.
- CEO comment: "Despite short-term volatility and challenges, we believe that the long-term outlook for Rigid Polyols will remain attractive as energy conservation efforts and more stringent building codes are expected to continue. Looking forward to the next few quarters, we believe the Company will be challenged by slowing global economic growth, weakening consumer and construction demand, continued inflationary pressures and a stronger U.S. dollar. Despite this projected macro environment, we remain committed to executing our long-term growth strategy."
- For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $330M to $350M.
