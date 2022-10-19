Mortgage applications in fourth month of decline as interest rates keep surging
Oct. 19, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -4.5% vs. -2.0% prior.
- Purchase Index: -3.7% vs. -2.1% prior.
- Refinance Index: -6.8% vs. -1.8% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.94% for the week ended Oct. 19, compared with 6.81% previously.
- "Mortgage applications are now into their fourth month of declines, dropping to the lowest level since 1997, as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 6.94 percent – the highest level since 2002," said Joel Kan, MBA’s Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist.
- The speed and level to which rates have climbed this year have greatly reduced refinance activity and exacerbated existing affordability challenges in the purchase market, according to Kan.
