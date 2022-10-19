Baker Hughes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.37B misses by $60M
- Baker Hughes press release (NASDAQ:BKR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $5.37B (+5.5% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- CEO comment: “The macro outlook has grown increasingly uncertain as the global economy is dealing with strong inflationary pressures, a rising interest rate environment, and sizeable fluctuations in global currencies. Despite these economic challenges, we remain positive on the outlook for oil and gas. We believe the fundamentals remain supportive of a multi-year upturn in global upstream spending, and that elevated natural gas and LNG pricing remains constructive for future FIDs. On the new energy front, recent policy movements in Europe and the U.S. are likely to help support a significant increase in clean energy development.”
