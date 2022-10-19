Nasdaq Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03, revenue of $890M beats by $5.85M
- Nasdaq press release (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $890M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.85M.
- Solutions segments revenues increased 8%, including 10% organic growth, partially offset by a negative 2% FX impact.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue increased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 13% and represented 35% of ARR.
- In September, the company announced it will be implementing a new corporate structure in the fourth quarter of 2022. Supplemental recast segment financial information is now available on the Nasdaq IR website, and the company will update investors on its strategy and objectives at the November 8, 2022 Investor Day.
- Shares +1.4% PM.
