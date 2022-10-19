M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q3 earnings increased from both the previous quarter and the year-ago quarter but fell short of the average analyst estimate as the bank continued to integrate People's United into its operations. Loans were stable from Q2 and deposits slipped, according to its results reported Wednesday.

MTB stock dropped 3.9% in Wednesday premarket trading.

Q3 net operating EPS of $3.83, trailing the $4.26 consensus, rose from $3.10 in Q2 and from $3.76 in Q3 2021.

Q3 annualized return on average common equity of 10.43% vs. 3.21% in Q2 and 12.16% in the year-ago quarter.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income of $1.69B, missing the Visible Alpha consensus of $1.73B, increased from $1.42B in the prior quarter and $971M in the year-ago period. Net interest margin increased to 3.68% from 3.01% in Q2 and from 2.74% in Q3 2021.

Provision for credit losses of $115M compares with PCL of $302M (including $242M provision related to People's United acquisition) in Q2 and a benefit of $20M in Q3 2021.

Q3 noninterest expense of $1.28B vs. $1.40B in the prior quarter and $899M in the year-ago quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense of $736M fell 5% Q/Q and jumped 44% Y/Y.

Average loans outstanding were $127.5B vs. $127.6B in Q2; total deposits of $163.8B at Sept. 30, 2022 fell from $170.4B at June 30.

Mortgage banking revenue of $83M was unchanged from Q2 and fell from $160M in Q3 2021.

Service charges on deposit accounts were $115M vs. $124M in the previous quarter and $105M in the year-ago period.

Trust income of $187M declined from $190M in Q2 and increased from $157M in Q3 2021.

Brokerage services income of $21M vs. $24M in the prior quarter and $20M in the year-ago quarter.

