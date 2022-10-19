Winnebago Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.30, revenue of $1.18B beats by $70M
Oct. 19, 2022 7:06 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Winnebago press release (NYSE:WGO): Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $1.18B (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $139.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.9% compared to $129.0 million last year.
- President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “Winnebago Industries capped off a record year in Fiscal 2022 with solid fourth quarter results. Our leading premium outdoor brands, distinguished by the golden threads of quality, innovation, and service, continue to resonate with our increasingly diverse outdoor recreation consumer base. We made important market advances in both the RV and marine industries, operating well in a volatile macroeconomic environment. I want to thank our entire Winnebago Industries team for their excellence in driving record gross margins and operating income, having successfully navigated supply chain disruptions and cost input inflation. Their efforts enabled our ability to return record cash to our shareholders during the year as well. While we expect uncertain market conditions to persist into our Fiscal 2023, we are confident that our transformed and evolving business platform positions us for continued success into the future.”
