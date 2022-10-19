Procter & Gamble tops earnings expectations as higher pricing helps offset FX drag

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported organic sales rose 7% in FQ1 off strong performances in the health care (+8%) and fabric & home care (+8%) and baby, feminine & family care segments (+6%). The 7% organic sales growth easily topped the 5% consensus expectation of analysts.

Organic volume fell 3% during the quarter and FX clipped 6% from growth, while prices were 9% higher and mix added a percentage point to growth.

P&G's gross margin for the quarter fell by 160 basis points versus year ago. The decline was driven by 510 basis points of increased commodity and input material costs, 40 basis points of higher freight costs, 30 basis of product/package reinvestments and 130 basis points of negative product mix and other impacts. These were partially offset by benefits of 470 basis points from increased pricing and 110 basis points from gross productivity savings.

Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of sales decreased 90 basis points compared to a year ago. The decrease was driven by 170 basis points of leverage benefit due to increased sales, 120 basis points of productivity savings from overhead and marketing expenses, partially offset by 100 basis points of overhead investments and 50 basis points of other impacts.

Operating margin was down 70 basis points versus last year, but was up 10 basis points if the impact of FX was backed out.

Looking ahead, P&G maintained its outlook for fiscal 2023 diluted net earnings per share growth in the range of in-line to up 4%. The consumer products giant now expects EPS results to be towards the low end of the fiscal year guidance range due largely to the impact of FX. 2023 all-in sales are expected to fall 1% to 3% vs. a prior outlook for 0% to +2%. Capital spending is estimated to be approximately 5% of FY23 sales. P&G continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% and expects to pay around $9B in dividends in FY23. Buybacks of $6B to $8B are anticipated.

Shares of P&G rose 1.67% premarket to $130.52 after the earnings topper.