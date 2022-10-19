Top luxury automakers are jumping into the EV game by ditching their engines and revving their motors. Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:BAMXF) just unveiled its first electric vehicle called the Spectre, with the first cars slated to come off the assembly line in 2023. The vehicle comes with a whopping price tag of $413,000, making it one of the most expensive EVs on the market, and creates a new auto class the company refers to as "Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé."

Specs: Sporting a 557-horsepower motor, the Spectre has an estimated range of 323 miles and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. The doors and roof will also feature Rolls' famous stars, making passengers feel like they are surrounded by lights. However, unlike most other EVs that are controlled by a large touchscreen, the Spectre will rely on manual controls, though its famous "Spirit of Ecstasy" hood ornament was redesigned as a more modern icon.

"It needs to be a Rolls-Royce first," CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos declared, adding that the company already has hundreds of orders in the U.S. "That means stability, brilliant quality, timeless materials, flight-on-land, silent propulsion. It carries all these genes Rolls-Royce is famous for."

Elsewhere: Cadillac (GM) this week unveiled its Celestiq electric vehicle, which will start at more than $300,000. Orders are slated to open later this year, followed by production beginning in December 2023.