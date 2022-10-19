An expected dip in demand for home improvement products prompted Evercore to downgrade Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock on Wednesday.

The firm moved from an “Outperform” to an “In-Line” rating on the name as “slipping lead indicators” led the firm to lower EPS estimates into 2023. The firm’s analysts indicated that despite faith in Lowe’s (LOW) management and its ability to maintain margins amidst a more cost-intensive environment, overall macroeconomic headwinds hold back bullishness.

“Our downgrade is based on the view that slower [home improvement] demand and disinflation could push comps lower in 2023, making margin gains muted,” the downgrade note explained. “Accounting for the compressed sector forecast, our 2023 LOW and HD comps are reduced by 200bps, with a corresponding reduction in operating margins.”

The firm took its 2023 EPS estimate from $14.70 to $14.15, moving the firm’s price target to $210. Shares of Lowe’s (LOW) slid 1.75% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

“We find Home Depot (NYSE:HD) more attractive – at a near market multiple - for the Pro exposure and Multichannel leadership,” the note concluded.

