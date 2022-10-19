Posco says Q3 profit smacked by typhoon damage

Oct. 19, 2022 7:18 AM ETPOSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Steel coil transport

Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

Posco Holdings (NYSE:PKX) said Wednesday it expects Q3 operating profit to plunge more than 70% from a year earlier, reflecting damage caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor, which struck the area of South Korea where the company's main steel mill is located.

The South Korean steelmaker said it estimates Q3 operating profit at 900B won ($631.4M), including 440B won in typhoon related damage, compared with 3.1T won a year earlier and the analyst consensus estimate of 1.36T won.

Posco (PKX) forecasts revenue to rise 2.9% Y/Y to 21.2T won for the quarter, but the storm caused an estimated 2.4T revenue loss in September as severe floods forced a suspension of steel production.

Posco (PKX) has stable financial performance and provides predictable dividend yield, Sweet Minute Capital writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.