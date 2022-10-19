PTC pauses enrollment in mid-stage study for Huntington's disease candidate in U.S.
Oct. 19, 2022 7:18 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), a biotech focused on rare disorders, fell ~14% pre-market Wednesday after the company said it paused enrollment in Phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial for Huntington's disease candidate PTC518 in the U.S.
- The decision follows a request made by the FDA seeking additional data to permit the study to advance in the U.S., PTCT said, adding that the findings from the global trial indicated no treatment-related adverse events so far.
- The study, designed to evaluate two dose levels, 5 milligrams and 10 milligrams of PTC518, with the potential to test a third dose level, started initially in the U.S. The company plans to share data from the 12-week portion of the trial in 1H 2023.
- Read: Cantor Fitzgerald has a "high conviction" on a Phase 3 readout PTCT plans to share for its phenylketonuria candidate PTC923 by the year-end.
Comments