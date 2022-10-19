Netflix stock surges as subscriber growth resumes, analysts believe 'dark days are over'

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares surged nearly 13% on Wednesday after the streaming media company reported third-quarter results that topped expectations and said subscriber growth would continue in the fourth-quarter, suggesting its trouble growing its subscriber base is over, for now.

Wells Fargo analyst analyst Steven Cahall, who has an equal weight rating and a $300 price target on Netflix (NFLX), noted that the "dark days are over" with the worst appearing to be behind the company.

"Netflix was un-ownable when net adds turned negative, and while there will always be ebbs and flows in the slate, it's now tough to see sub loss in future years even if churn remains elevated vs history (and management did note higher churn still)," Cahall wrote in a note to clients.

"With ad-supported launches in a few weeks and then paid sharing efforts in 2023, it's tough to imagine NFLX as a negative net add story again in the near future."

Netflix (NFLX) added 2.41M net subscribers, topping the 1M estimate, to bring its total to 223.09M. It expects additions of 4.5M subs in the fourth quarter, and co-CEO Reed Hastings suggested the worst was over there.

"Thank God we're done with shrinking quarters," co-CEO Reed Hastings said on the earnings call, adding that ​it's "a big deal to go back to the positivity."

Cahall added that Netflix (NFLX) is a "stock in transition" as the company matures into a multi-faceted business, which should make it more "stable." However, the second iteration of Netflix (NFLX) is likely to have a lower multiple and a "more mature fell," so at 26 times 2023 estimated earnings, it's not seen as cheap or expensive, given the puts and takes in next year's numbers, including the launch of its advertising-supported tier.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded Netflix (NFLX) to overweight from neutral and raised the price target to $330 from $240 following the results, noting he has "increased conviction" that the company can accelerate revenue growth thanks to monetization of account sharing and the ad-supported tier.

"We're encouraged that Basic With Ads unit economics should be at least neutral across all markets, and we believe significantly accretive in large ad markets such as the US, w/even greater positive impact to revenue and operating profit," Anmuth wrote.

The analyst added that following the second-half of season four of Stranger Things and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix's (NFLX) two most popular English series ever, the company "may be getting back on track in terms of content consistency."

Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler, who has an underperform rating and a $196 price target, said the net subscriber addition was aided by the fourth season of Stranger Things, with all regions growing quarter-over-quarter. However, Netflix ( NFLX ) is still reliant on hit content to drive growth. "Our prior concerns of Netflix becoming vastly more hit driven have all but come to fruition with the staggered release of Stranger Things," Schindler wrote. "We think Netflix has very few high-impact original shows for [the fourth quarter]."

Netflix's (NFLX) strong gains also helped the stocks of its streaming media peers rise following the results.