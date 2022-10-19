Kamada secures $22M extension of Canadian supply tender
Oct. 19, 2022 7:26 AM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was awarded an extension of an existing tender from the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for the supply of four IgG products, CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAM®, VARIZIG® and WINRHO® SDF, for an additional three years for an approximate total value of $22M.
- The award secures the ongoing sales of those products in the Canadian market.
- The four commercial products, approved by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were acquired by Kamada in November 2021.
- CBS manages the Canadian supply of blood products for all Canadian provinces and territories, excluding Quebec.
- The supply extension secures ongoing sales of approximately $7.5M per year for 2023-2025, with an option to extend for up to additional two years.
- Commercial manufacturing of CYTOGAM at Kamada’s Israeli manufacturing plant is expected to be initiated during 2023.
