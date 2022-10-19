Kamada secures $22M extension of Canadian supply tender

Oct. 19, 2022 7:26 AM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was awarded an extension of an existing tender from the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for the supply of four IgG products, CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAM®, VARIZIG® and WINRHO® SDF, for an additional three years for an approximate total value of $22M.
  • The award secures the ongoing sales of those products in the Canadian market.
  • The four commercial products, approved by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were acquired by Kamada in November 2021.
  • CBS manages the Canadian supply of blood products for all Canadian provinces and territories, excluding Quebec.
  • The supply extension secures ongoing sales of approximately $7.5M per year for 2023-2025, with an option to extend for up to additional two years.
  • Commercial manufacturing of CYTOGAM at Kamada’s Israeli manufacturing plant is expected to be initiated during 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.