Ally Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 misses by $0.61, revenue of $2.02B misses by $140M
Oct. 19, 2022 7:28 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial press release (NYSE:ALLY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 misses by $0.61.
- Revenue of $2.02B (+2.0% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
- Net financing revenue was $1.72 billion, up $125 million year over year, as continued strength in auto pricing and origination volume and incremental loan growth outweighed higher funding costs.
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.81%, including Core OIDB of 2 bps, increased 15 bps year over year. Excluding Core OIDB , NIM was 3.83%, up 15 bps year over year, primarily due to lower excess cash, hedging activity, higher retail auto yields, and larger contributions from Ally Lending and Ally Card, partially offset by higher funding costs and normalizing lease yields.
- Provision for credit losses increased $362 million year over year to $438 million, reflecting credit losses which are normalizing in-line with expectations and CECL reserve build attributable to robust retail auto origination volume.
- Shares +0.66% PM.
