RedHill oral antiviral opaganib gets US patent for COVID treatment
Oct. 19, 2022 7:34 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) on Wednesday said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted a new method of use patent which protects the administration of its oral antiviral drug opaganib for certain patients with COVID-19.
- The new method of use patent for opaganib was for the inhibition of a disease caused by coronavirus in a subgroup of patients having pneumonia and receiving supplemental oxygen at a fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) up to and including 60%, according to the company.
- RedHill added that the new patent — which expires in 2041 — is titled 'Sphingosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor for Treating Coronavirus Infection in Moderately Severe Patients with Pneumonia.'
- The patent protects the results from a post-hoc analysis of a global phase 2/3 trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, the company noted.
- RDHL +2.37% to $0.48 premarket Oct. 19
