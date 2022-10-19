RedHill oral antiviral opaganib gets US patent for COVID treatment

Oct. 19, 2022 7:34 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal

  • RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) on Wednesday said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted a new method of use patent which protects the administration of its oral antiviral drug opaganib for certain patients with COVID-19.
  • The new method of use patent for opaganib was for the inhibition of a disease caused by coronavirus in a subgroup of patients having pneumonia and receiving supplemental oxygen at a fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) up to and including 60%, according to the company.
  • RedHill added that the new patent — which expires in 2041 — is titled 'Sphingosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor for Treating Coronavirus Infection in Moderately Severe Patients with Pneumonia.'
  • The patent protects the results from a post-hoc analysis of a global phase 2/3 trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, the company noted.
  • RDHL +2.37% to $0.48 premarket Oct. 19

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.