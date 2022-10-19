U.S. Bancorp receives all regulatory approvals for MUFG's core regional banking franchise

Oct. 19, 2022

  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTCPK:MBFJF) (MUFG).
  • The acquisition is now expected to close on Dec. 1, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.
  • Through the acquisition, USB is expected to gain more than 1M consumer customers and about 190K small business customers on the West Coast, in addition to loans and deposits.
