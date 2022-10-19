ASML Holdings Q4 forecast sends chip equipment makers higher

Oct. 19, 2022 7:33 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), LRCX, AMAT, KLACBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley. ASML, a Dutch company, is the largest supplier in the world of photo-lithography systems for the semiconductor industry

  • ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that were better-than-feared and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance, buoying the stocks of other chip equipment makers.
  • Netherlands-based ASML (ASML) said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between €6.1B and €6.6B, compared to €4.98B in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin is expected to be around 49%.
  • For the full-year, ASML (ASML) said it expects sales to be around €21.1B and the value of any shipments in 2022 that would result in delayed revenue recognition into 2023 would be around €2.2B.
  • ASML (ASML) shares rose nearly 5.5% to $420.76 in premarket trading, as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the impact from the Biden Administration's export controls on China was not worse.
  • Other chip equipment makers rose in sympathy on back of the results, with Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) all gaining at least 1.3%.
  • Earlier this month, Bank of America said that Lam Research (LRCX) would be one of the companies most impacted by the new export controls.

