ASML Holdings Q4 forecast sends chip equipment makers higher
Oct. 19, 2022 7:33 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), LRCX, AMAT, KLACBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that were better-than-feared and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance, buoying the stocks of other chip equipment makers.
- Netherlands-based ASML (ASML) said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between €6.1B and €6.6B, compared to €4.98B in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin is expected to be around 49%.
- For the full-year, ASML (ASML) said it expects sales to be around €21.1B and the value of any shipments in 2022 that would result in delayed revenue recognition into 2023 would be around €2.2B.
- ASML (ASML) shares rose nearly 5.5% to $420.76 in premarket trading, as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the impact from the Biden Administration's export controls on China was not worse.
- Other chip equipment makers rose in sympathy on back of the results, with Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) all gaining at least 1.3%.
- Earlier this month, Bank of America said that Lam Research (LRCX) would be one of the companies most impacted by the new export controls.
