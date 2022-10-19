Abbott Laboratories raises full-year profit guidance, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.21, revenue of $10.4B beats by $750M

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $10.4B (-4.8% Y/Y) beats by $750M
  • Abbott is raising its full-year 2022 EPS guidance. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.75 to $3.81 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.17 to $5.23 (prior guidance of $4.90) vs $5.04 consensus.
  • Full-year 2022 guidance assumes COVID-19 testing-related sales of $7.8 billion, which includes sales of $7.3 billion through September 2022 and projected sales of $0.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
  • Press Release

