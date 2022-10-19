Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Q3 earnings came in well above consensus as net earned premiums reached a record level and its underwriting gain increased, according to results reported Wednesday. TRV stock advanced 1.0% in premarket trading.

"These results benefited from record net earned premiums of $8.6B, up 10% compared to the prior year period, and a solid underlying combined ratio of 92.5%," said Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer. "Underwriting income in our commercial businesses was excellent, driven by strong net earned premiums and an aggregate underlying combined ratio for Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance of 88.0%."

Q3 core EPS of $2.20, flying past the $1.60 consensus, fell from $2.57 in Q2 and from $2.60 in Q3 2021.

Q3 net written premiums of $9.20B, exceeding the Visible Alpha consensus of $9.03B, jumped from $9.02B in Q2 and from $8.32B in the year-ago quarter. Net earned premiums of $8.62B, also beating the $8.56B Visible Alpha consensus, increased from $8.31B in the prior quarter and from $7.83B in the year-ago quarter.

Travelers (TRV) Q3 underwriting gain of $90M increased from $86M in Q2 and from $68M in Q3 2021.

Catastrophe losses of $512M (pretax) dropped from $595M in the previous quarter and increased from $501M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net investment income of $505M (after-tax) vs. $595M in Q2 and $645M in Q3 2021.

Underlying combined ratio of 92.5% vs. 92.8% in Q2 and 91.4% in Q3 2021.

Adjusted book value of $111.90 at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. $112.37 at June 30.

Core return on equity of 7.9% dropped from 9.3% in Q2 and from 10.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Travelers Companies (TRV) Q3 earnings beat, but falls Y/Y on higher catastrophe losses