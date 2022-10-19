Parsons team wins $16M contract to support POES operations
Oct. 19, 2022 7:44 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- A team led by Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has been awarded a $16M contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
- Under the contract, the team will provide engineering services, information technology functionality, and flight operations support to assume on-orbit operations for the Polar Operational Environmental Satellites (POES) NOAA-15, NOAA-18, and NOAA-19.
- The team comprises Arctic Slope Technical Services (ASTS) and Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT). ASTS currently operates the POES spacecraft and will continue to support operations and implementation of cyber security architecture, while KSAT will provide ground antenna support with their KSATlite service.
- The contract has a one-year performance period and two one-year option periods.
