LMF Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with SeaStar Medical

Oct. 19, 2022 7:44 AM ETLM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA), LMAOBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • The shareholders of LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA), have approved a business combination with the medical technology company SeaStar Medical.
  • SeaStar Medical had agreed to go public in the U.S. via a merger with the SPAC in April in a deal that valued the former at $85M.
  • In a special meeting of the stockholders held on Oct. 18, more than 96% of the votes cast were in favor of the business combination.
  • ~79% of LMAO's issued and outstanding shareholders had cast their votes at the meeting.
  • Post the closing of the business combination, LMAO will be renamed SeaStar Medical Holding.
  • The shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols ICU and ICUCW, respectively.
  • LMAO shares were trading +13.27% pre-market.
