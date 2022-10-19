Medaro to acquire 100% of Rapide Li-Be Property expanding its footprint in the province of Quebec
Oct. 19, 2022 7:47 AM ETMedaro Mining Corp. (MEDAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Medaro Mining (OTCPK:MEDAF) to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Rapide Li-Be property in northwestern Quebec, Canada, substantially increasing its footprint in the province of Quebec.
- The Rapide Property is composed of 32 mineral claims covering ~1,800 hectares located in a very active hard rock lithium pegmatite area in the prolific mining area of Abitibi, Quebec, 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Val-d’Or.
- Per the terms, the company will acquire a 100% interest in and to the Rapide Property by making aggregate cash payments of $160K over the first three years of the pact; issuing an aggregate of 350K common shares of the company over the first three years of the pact; and incurring an aggregate of $800K in exploration expenditures on the Rapide Property over the first three years of the pact.
- The share issuances, cash payments and exploration commitments gradually increase over the term of the pact.
- Upon exercise of the option by the company, the optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Rapide Property, 1.0% of which may be purchased by Medaro for $1.5M.
- Further, the company has agreed to make a one-time payment of $1M to the optionor, which may be satisfied through payment of cash or issuance of shares of the company, at the company’s discretion.
