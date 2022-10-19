Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:JTKWY) shares rose sharply on Wednesday after a third quarter investor update reflected a return to profits.

The investor update indicated that an increased focus on profitability “delivered material improvements to revenue per order, delivery costs per order and overhead”, helping the company turn positive on adjusted EBITDA. Margin improvement was also cited as well-ahead of prior guidance.

“After two years of significant investment following the merger and the pandemic, I am pleased that Just Eat Takeaway.com has returned to profitability earlier than anticipated. Driven by a wide range of initiatives, we continue to improve our operational efficiency whilst simultaneously enhancing the user experience and consumer proposition,” CEO Jitse Groen said. “Although the consumer backdrop will likely be challenging due to the macro-economic environment, Just Eat Takeaway.com owns many leadership positions of significant scale, is well-capitalized through the sale of the iFood stake and is therefore well-positioned to capture profitable future growth.”

Amsterdam-listed shares of the food delivery leader rose 1.95% in European trading.

Still, the challenging backdrop was apparent in the food delivery company’s results. Overall orders fell 11% from the prior year, driven by a 13% drop in the company’s largest market in North America. Nonetheless, the company touted its partnership with Amazon as a long-term growth engine.