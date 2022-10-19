U.S. ETF market contracts by $1.1T since it peaked back in March

The U.S. exchange traded fund market contracted in size during September as investors faced increased market volatility.

According to a CFRA, as of September 30, 2022 the U.S. ETF space declined to $5.91T. This figure is $520B lower than August’s numbers and also $1.13T lower than its peak back in March.

ETF efficiency also has appeared to break down over the course of the month as Net Asset Values of equity ETFs came down when relating data to the previous month.

Aniket Ullal, CFRA’s Head of ETF Data & Analytics, outlined in an investor note that: “For Equity ETFs, on average, over the month of September, 59% of ETFs stayed in close proximity (+/-25 bps) to their NAV, which shows a sharp decline compared to 76% for the month of August. Heightened volatility is the reason behind the decline in ETF price efficiency. On average, 38% traded at a premium, 61% traded at a discount, and 1% traded at their NAV.”

Benchmark index tracking ETFs remain under pressure on a year-to-date stance as (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:DIA), and (NASDAQ:QQQ) are -22.3%, -22.3%, -22.2%, -16.2%, and -32.4%, respectively.

In related news, the ETF market has had a difficult first three quarters of 2022 as only 6% of U.S. listed ETFs have shown positive returns YTD.