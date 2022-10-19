Nasdaq Q3 earnings top consensus, helped by lower-than-expected expenses

Oct. 19, 2022 8:11 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Nasdaq Market In New York

Stephen Chernin

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings on Wednesday as operating expenses came in lower than consensus. As a result, the exchange operator and data company lowered its year guidance of operating costs.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.68, topping the $0.65 average analyst consensus, fell from $2.07 in Q2 and climbed from $0.59 in Q3 2021. NDAQ shares gained 1.2% in premarket trading.

Q3 net revenue of $890M, higher than the $884M consensus, compared with $893M in Q2 and $838M in Q3 2021. In the Y/Y comparison, net revenue reflected a $77M, or 9%, positive impact from organic growth, partially offset by a $22M decrease from the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates and a $3M decrease from the net impact of an acquisition and divestiture.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) reduced its guidance for 2022 non-GAAP operating expenses to $1.70B-$1.72B from the previous range of $1.71B-$1.74B.

Solutions Segments revenue of $584M vs. $582M in Q2 and increased 8% Y/Y.

Markets Services net revenue of $305M slipped from $310M in the prior quarter and increased 4% from the year-ago quarter.

In Q4, Nasdaq's (NDAQ) results will be reported along its new corporate structure, comprised of Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime.

Q3 non-GAAP operating expenses of $417M, less than the Visible Alpha consensus of $427M, edged up from $413M in the previous quarter and rose from $397M in the year-ago quarter.

Annualized recurring revenue rose 8% Y/Y. Annualized SaaS revenue increased 13%, representing 35% of ARR the same proportion as in Q2 2022.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Nasdaq (NDAQ) non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03, revenue of $890M beats by $5.85M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.