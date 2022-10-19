Fresenius Medical gains after report of activist Elliott stake in Fresenius SE
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) rose 3.1% in premarket trading on a report that activist Elliott Investment Management took a stake in Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCPK:FSNUF).
- Elliott is said to have taken a substantial position in Fresenius SE and may be looking for a break up of the health care conglomerate, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- Last Monday Jefferies downgraded Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) to hold from buy on Monday as the analysts pointed out that the staffing shortages and inflation could hurt the dialysis provider.
