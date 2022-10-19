The shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) slipped ~4% pre-market Wednesday even after the company reported better than expected financials for Q3 2022 as its revenue fell for the first time in more than two years driven by declining COVID-19 testing and U.S. baby formula issue.

Revenue for the period dropped ~5% YoY on a reported basis to $10.4B, indicating the first topline contraction at ABT since June 2020. The company attributed the underperformance to declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales and pause in its baby formula production at Sturgis, Michigan, facility following safety concerns.

Revenue in the Diagnostics division fell ~6% YoY to $3.7B as global COVID-19 testing revenue dropped ~11% YoY to $1.7B, and sales from rapid diagnostics remained flat at $2.1B.

The Nutrition segment brought $1.8B with a ~15% YoY decline as its U.S. sales dropped ~25% YoY to $686M following the product recall ABT announced for its certain baby formula products early this year.

Established Pharmaceuticals generated $1.3B with ~5% YoY growth, and Medical Devices revenue remained flat from the prior-year quarter at $3.6B even as the company's Diabetes Care segment met Street forecasts to add ~$1.2B revenue for the quarter.

"We're particularly pleased with improving sales growth rates in U.S. Medical Devices, which is being fueled by several recent product launches, as well as continued strong performance in Established Pharmaceuticals," ABT Chief Executive Robert Ford remarked.

The company's adj. gross margin dropped to ~55.9% from ~58.8% in the prior year, and adj. earnings per share crashed ~18% YoY to $1.15.

However, ABT raised the full-year outlook for COVID-19 testing-related sales to $7.8B from $6.1B in the previous forecast and increased the full-year adj. EPS guidance to a range of $5.17 - $5.23 ahead of the prior guidance of $4.90 and the consensus at $5.04.