Veeva Systems rises on J.P. Morgan upgrade, risks from macro, slowing growth baked in

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares rose on Wednesday as investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded the cloud computing software company, stating that its current valuation includes risks from the broader macro issues facing the economy as well as slowing growth.

Analyst Anne Samuel raised her rating to neutral from underweight, noting that the stock is trading at a 50% discount to its three and five-year historical averages.

"Veeva has a substantial addressable market at ~$13B, and the company has seen robust growth of 28% over the past 5 years, outpacing Life Sciences industry growth of mid-single digits," Samuel wrote in a note to clients.

"While we find it difficult to bottom-up build to the company's underlying growth rates, we ultimately see MSD industry growth, 15% penetration in the [total addressable market] and 119% dollar-based retention as good barometers for underlying support of longer-term targets."

Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares rose more than 1.3% to $161.36 in premarket trading.

Last month, Baird removed Veeva Systems (VEEV) from its top ideas list after the company's last earnings report.

Analysts are largely cautious on Veeva Systems (VEEV). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. In addition, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates VEEV a HOLD.